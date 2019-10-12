State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 332,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

STT stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $83.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

