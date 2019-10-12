Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Status has a total market cap of $44.36 million and $16.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01019083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ovis, DragonEX, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, IDCM, Binance, DEx.top, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, BigONE, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, OOOBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, ABCC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Koinex, Neraex, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

