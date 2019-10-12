Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of MITO opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

