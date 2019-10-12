Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Steel Connect Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Steel Connect Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

