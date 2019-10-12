Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, Bitfinex and Gate.io. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $188.86 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00203311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01023586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00088609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023204 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,403,692,858 coins and its circulating supply is 20,023,782,794 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Indodax, Kucoin, C2CX, Upbit, Koineks, Stellarport, Stronghold, Ovis, OTCBTC, OKEx, Exmo, CEX.IO, Kuna, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, RippleFox, Huobi, Binance, Liquid, Koinex, BCEX, CoinEgg, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Kraken, CryptoMarket, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

