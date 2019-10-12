Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Steris by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Steris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Steris by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Steris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,411. Steris has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

