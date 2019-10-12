Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $487.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.60.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

