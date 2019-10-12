Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 1,023,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,336. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

