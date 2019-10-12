Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000.

IYJ traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,097 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4918 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

