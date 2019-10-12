Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Inspire Medical Systems Call Options (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 545 call options.

INSP opened at $52.12 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $4,002,600.00. Also, Director Joyce Erony sold 125,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $8,468,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,402 shares of company stock valued at $28,191,667 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

