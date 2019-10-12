Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $122,859.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 366 shares of company stock worth $13,272 and sold 27,184 shares worth $1,008,496. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

