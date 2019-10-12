StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 708,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,537. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

