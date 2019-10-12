SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

