Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 114.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $555,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.