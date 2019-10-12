Successful Portfolios LLC Has $923,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,047,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. The company has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

