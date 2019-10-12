Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $279,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 1,288,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

