Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $275,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $161.82 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.