SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDE shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of SNDE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

