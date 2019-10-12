Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 13,529,055 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

