Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts Give Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) a $37.00 Price Target

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $459.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

