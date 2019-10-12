Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $425,871.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. During the last week, Swap has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Swap has a market cap of $425,871.00 and approximately $241,044.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 6,698,569 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

