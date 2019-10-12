SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 317,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,331. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

