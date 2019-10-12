Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 19.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

