Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $83.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,610. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 143.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.