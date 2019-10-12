Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the August 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 13,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Tandy Leather Factory has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $42.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

