TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, insider Peter L. Hoang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

