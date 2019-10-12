Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TRGP stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,627. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

