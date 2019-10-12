Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 136.7% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 131,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.