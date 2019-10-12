Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TECD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $107.52 on Friday. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after buying an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 96,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

