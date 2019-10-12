Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 67.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.04.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$22.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.17. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.64 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.