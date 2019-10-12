Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.54. Teekay Offshore Partners shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 234,278 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

The stock has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 243,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 174,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

