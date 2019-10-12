Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

