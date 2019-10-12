Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Lifted by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 222.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 17,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $1,351,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $77.26 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.