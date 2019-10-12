Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) Insider Duncan Garrood Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Duncan Garrood purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.24. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.90 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.