Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

