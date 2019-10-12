Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenneco by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Tenneco by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 280,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 667,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,554. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $604.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

