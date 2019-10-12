Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

TX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $18.69. 280,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,134. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

