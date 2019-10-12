Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.52. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $131.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

