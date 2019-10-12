The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

