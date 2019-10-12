The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 4,996,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

