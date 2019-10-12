The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) Trading Down 2.6%

The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.97, 2,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from The Organics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

