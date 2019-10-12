Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.31 million for the quarter.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

