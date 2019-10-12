Tierion One Day Trading Volume Tops $441,489.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $441,489.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00207653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.01032924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

