Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.86

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.86 and traded as high as $63.52. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 18,334 shares trading hands.

TIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$978.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$330,500.00. Also, Director Randall Casson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.92, for a total transaction of C$26,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,543,232. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $757,084.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

