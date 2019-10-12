Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 3,776 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

NYSE D traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 671,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

