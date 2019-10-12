Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

