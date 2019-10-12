Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 439 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $236.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $237.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,025.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

