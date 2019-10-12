Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 149,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,179. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

