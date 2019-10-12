Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.