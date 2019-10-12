Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases Shares of 1,490 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

